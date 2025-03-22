Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo recently shared insight into Andre Iguodala’s relentless work ethic during their shared time on the Golden State Warriors, offering praise for the veteran forward following the team’s retirement of Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey on Feb. 23.

Appearing on The Young Man and the Three podcast, DiVincenzo reflected on the lessons learned during the 2022-23 season with the Warriors — his lone year with the franchise and Iguodala’s final season in the NBA.

“Being in the gym. He's the first one there, last one to leave, all the time. He always had a positive mindset… He wasn't playing. But when he did play, he was ready.” Donte DiVincenzo on Andre Iguodala 🙌 (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/KvwUQ1KYlt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Not everything is going to be smooth sailing throughout your career… to go to Golden State and you just learn that approach every day and watching Steph [Curry],” DiVincenzo said.

“People forget that Andre Iguodala was there and like watching him every day – I always joke with him like 60 years old being in the gym like he’s the first one there and the last one to leave all the time. He always had a positive mindset no matter like he wasn’t playing, but when he did play he was ready.”

Donte DiVincenzo highlights Andre Iguodala’s leadership and lasting impact on Warriors’ legacy

Iguodala played sparingly during his final campaign but maintained a visible leadership role within the Warriors’ locker room. DiVincenzo noted how Iguodala’s ability to stay mentally and physically prepared despite limited minutes stood out.

“So somebody like him who’s had [a] helluva career and you’re not playing and you can be like, ‘alright, I’m not playing for the whole season,’” DiVincenzo said. “But then when you’re thrown in there to still be productive is super hard to do.”

DiVincenzo played in 72 games with the Warriors that season, averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from three-point range. Golden State’s title defense ended in the second round of the 2023 playoffs with a six-game loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Though Iguodala’s statistical output declined in his final years, his veteran presence remained vital. The Warriors acknowledged his contributions with a jersey retirement ceremony during their Feb. 23 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, which Golden State won at Chase Center. The event honored his pivotal role in the franchise’s four championships between 2015 and 2022.

Iguodala played eight seasons with the Golden State Warriors across two stints, appearing in 452 regular-season games and averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals. He added another 111 playoff games with the franchise, highlighted by his 2015 NBA Finals MVP performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

DiVincenzo’s remarks reinforce the behind-the-scenes value Iguodala brought to the Warriors, especially in the latter stages of his career. As Golden State continues to recognize the foundational pieces of its dynasty, Iguodala’s influence remains a benchmark for professionalism and preparation.