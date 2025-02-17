Draymond Green has been making waves throughout All-Star Weekend, taking every opportunity to criticize the NBA’s revamped format for the All-Star Game while serving as an analyst for NBA on TNT. However, it appears that Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson had heard enough, as he didn’t hold back in calling out the Golden State Warriors forward during an appearance on SiriusXM.

During All-Star media day, Green criticized the current NBA style, calling it “boring” and lacking depth since it revolves around speed and three-point shooting. His remarks echo a broader debate about the league’s reliance on three-pointers, a topic that has drawn increasing scrutiny in recent years.

Oscar Robertson's response to Draymond Green's statements

Robertson took a jab at Green’s role on the court, dismissing him as little more than a facilitator for Stephen Curry.

“Draymond says so much, who cares what Draymond says? It doesn't mean anything. One guy can say this, one guy can say that people either like the game or they don't. I think people enjoy the game, especially if their team can win,” said Robertson.

Robertson didn’t hesitate to share his candid thoughts on Green. Though he didn’t seem particularly upset, it was clear he had little patience for the negativity Green has been projecting.

“It might be boring to him because if he doesn't pass the ball to (Stephen) Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because he knows how to play basketball, but he's passing the ball to Curry more than anyone I've ever seen in basketball. It might be boring to him at times because of what he's doing, it might be boring. When he's out there, he's not shooting a lot, he's not guarding a lot, so it's boring,” he continued.

Fans have strongly connected with this perspective, especially given Green’s ongoing critical remarks throughout All-Star Weekend. Many are calling for a more positive atmosphere, and Robertson’s comments appear to reflect their frustrations.

More than Stephen Curry's facilitator

While Robertson’s remarks offer a sharp critique, it’s important to acknowledge that Green’s impact goes beyond simply setting up Curry. His connection with the Warriors' star is well-documented, but his value extends to the defensive end, where he remains a vital piece of Golden State’s scheme. Even if he’s no longer the primary on-ball defender he once was, his defensive instincts and leadership remain crucial to the team’s success.

Draymond is averaging 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists this season. His last All-Star appearance came in 2022, and a return seems unlikely unless his off-ball impact reaches an elite level on a legitimate contender.

With the Warriors stuck around .500, his contributions aren’t translating into the kind of success that would warrant serious All-Star consideration.

Oscar Robertson, widely considered one of the greatest guards in NBA history, was the original triple-double machine retiring with career averages of 25.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists. While Russell Westbrook has since broken his triple-double record, Robertson's legacy and influence on the game remain undeniable.