The Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks has never quite been shy of taking on people, be it on the basketball court or off it. This time around, he has taken shots at two of the most celebrated basketball players in the NBA currently, in the form of Paul George and Draymond Green.

Speaking to popular livestreamer N3on during a stream, Brooks had some choice words for players who do podcasts while still being professional hoopers.

Dillon Brooks speaks Draymond Green and Paul George doing podcasts during the season 😳 "They're not good at basketball so focus on hoops" (via @N3onOnYT / Twitch) pic.twitter.com/A4m39bXhxu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 1, 2026

“I will be getting on dudes for the guys who want to do podcasts when they are playing. They are all terrible. They talk too much for me. They're not good at basketball so focus on hoops,” he was seen telling the streamer, per a clip posted on X by ClutchPoints.

Brooks criticized active NBA players who host podcasts during the season, arguing that the added visibility and commentary detract from on-court focus and performance. He also suggested that they end up doing podcasts simply because they are terrible, without naming the players.

Of course, the livestreamer talked about Green, and Brooks was quick to shrug the Golden State Warriors’ legend off. A range of active NBA stars have recently began doing podcasts, including the likes of Green, PG13, and LeBron James, who is another player Brooks has previously taken shots against.

While many players have embraced podcasting as a way to shape narratives and offer insight into the league, Brooks questioned whether that transparency becomes counterproductive when it coincides with uneven on-court results.

The timing of Brooks’ remarks is notable given his strong play in Phoenix, where he has taken on a larger role and drawn attention for both his defensive intensity and scoring efficiency. Brooks has been one of the most consistent players for his team this campaign, averaging 21.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, which when coupled with his defensive versatility and acumen makes him a legitimate superstar for his team.