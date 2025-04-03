As Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been significant to the success of his team, he's been having this impact, especially on the defensive end since 2012. While Green has been known for pushing buttons while with the Warriors, there is no doubt he uses that aspect as a way to get in people's heads.

This was proven in the latest feature on Green for The Athletic as he spoke about what his mindset is like defensively in trying to disrupt any offense thrown at him. Green has won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017 and appeared four times on the All-Defensive first team on top of being a four-time NBA champion.

“Every offense in the NBA is built to put (defensive) players in a rotation,” Green said. “So if I know that, and I know the rotation … if I see that y’all are doing this or y’all (are) doing this to get to that? Great. I’m going to stand right there and f— this whole play up.”

Warriors' Draymond Green on what he wants to “destroy”

While Green has seen players come and go while on the Warriors, he's been one of the few consistent stars that's been on the team besides his partner in crime in Stephen Curry. Now that he's alongside star Jimmy Butler, the team has taken a positive turn as it's filled with tough-minded individuals.

Green has been known for trash-talking players and even the opposing head coaches as he explained why he does it which helps “completely destroy” the game plan.

“I want everything that y’all thought y’all was going to come in this game and do, I want to take all of that s— off the table,” Green said. “That’s why I talk to the coaches so much. … This is my little battle with the coach. I want to f— your s— up. It’s no hard feelings. I’m always bantering and talking. But I want you to know that your offensive game plan, I wanna f— it up. … Completely destroy your offensive game plan, and then I want to let you know about it.”

At any rate, Golden State is 44-31 which puts them fifth in the Western Conference as they next face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.