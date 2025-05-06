Draymond Green is a fiery player. He plays with his emotions on his sleeve, and he isn't afraid to speak his mind about any player in the league. That was relevant in the Golden State Warriors' most recent first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, and that will be the case again heading into the Western Conference Semifinals against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, unlike the Rockets, Green respects the Timberwolves because of Edwards.

The 23-year-old superstar has become a favorite of many veteran players around the NBA because of his charisma, energy, and mindset of only caring about winning. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry have all spoken highly of Edwards' potential and future, especially after spending weeks with him during Team USA's run to another gold medal at the Olympics.

Green too has spoken highly of Edwards, even though the two had some brushups on the court in the past because of their competitive nature. Trash-talking is what these two do best, and we should expect to see quite a bit of it in this series.

A video of Edwards from 2023 has resurfaced ahead of the Warriors and Timberwolves meeting in the playoffs. In it, the former first-overall pick can be seen saying how he wants to face Curry, Green, and Golden State. The young star wanted the challenge of playing the Warriors then, and he is elated to have the chance to eliminate them from the postseason this year.

This obviously prompted a response from the Warriors' veteran forward, as he took to The Draymond Green Show to recall Edwards' video.

“Of course I’ve seen it, I remember the video. I laughed when I saw the video. That’s who Ant Man is,” Draymond told Baron Davis. “I've stated on the show already: if there’s two guys that I think talks that talk, that’s young, it was Ant Man and Ja (Morant). That’s who Ant Man is, and he continues to be that guy. I respect it. I’m looking forward to the series.”

Unlike his antics with the Rockets and Dillon Brooks, who Green called a “sucka” and that nobody respects him, Draymond holds a level of respect for Edwards' game because the two trash talk in similar ways on the court.

This is why Green is looking forward to this matchup with a young, emerging star like Edwards. However, he's not about to let the narrative spiral out of control, as Draymond made it clear that this Warriors-Timberwolves series is not about him against Minnesota's star.

“I think he’s obviously going to play a huge role for the Timberwolves, and I’m gonna play a huge role for us. But this series isn't about me vs. Ant Man, or who can out-talk who, this is about high level basketball, who’s going to execute, who’s going to have the best game plan, who’s going to follow that game plan,” Green continued. “That's what this is about. So, you know, I love how the internet tries to make things like, oh that’s Ant Man vs. Draymond, but then they also say Draymond is a nobody, so I think they be a little confused.

“Ant had a great series in that Lakers series. I'm looking forward to the matchup.”