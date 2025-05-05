Draymond Green is one of the most volatile players in the association. The Golden State Warriors, of all teams, would know just how important his contributions on the court are even though they may not all show up on the box score. But Green has a tendency to lose control of his emotions and end up costing his team in the process.

In the Warriors' Game 6 loss, Green once again toed the line of what is considered legal and acceptable contact, as he was whistled for an early flagrant foul. But with the Dubs' backs against the wall, Green promised his teammates that he'd be on his best behavior, as recalled by Steve Kerr following their series-clinching 103-89 Game 7 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

“Draymond set the tone last night at the team meeting. Basically, he owned up to losing his poise in Game 6. I agreed with him. I thought the flagrant foul, four minutes into the game, was a tone-setter. He knew. He talked to the group last night and said, ‘I got to be poised. I have to be better. We're gonna come in here tomorrow and get it done.' His emotional stability tonight, just his poise, from the start, I thought, it set a good tone,” Kerr said in his postgame presser, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green “set the tone” in a team meeting last night in Houston, admitting his early flagrant cost them in Game 6 and ensuring he’d keep his poise in Game 7 pic.twitter.com/e73latWuZl — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Indeed, Green was such a central force in the Warriors' Game 7 win. He was such a wrecking ball on defense, being at the right place at the right time in nearly every play, and all he was guilty of was a technical foul for a bit of a swing on Fred VanVleet's head after a foul.

The Warriors will need Green to continue being on his best behavior, especially when a nemesis of his, Rudy Gobert, looms as his matchup in the next round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Draymond Green and the Warriors' marriage is going strong

There may not be a better partnership in the entire NBA than the one Draymond Green and the Warriors have. Both need each other to the same extent. Green needs the Warriors since his value on offense is maximized by the Stephen Curry-centric system, while the Warriors need his playmaking and defense to thrive.

In Game 7, Green even added 16 points for good measure in addition to everything he's doing for the Warriors on both ends of the court. The Dubs will be hoping for more where that came from as they face a Timberwolves team that's on a roll.