The addition of Jimmy Butler via trade has instilled plenty of confidence within the Golden State Warriors that they could, perhaps, make a deep playoff run and even win a championship — which would be Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's fifth. They have been playing excellent ball since Butler's arrival, going 5-1 in games with the 35-year-old star in the lineup, and things could very well get better for the Warriors once Jonathan Kuminga returns from injury.

Kuminga has been out since the 4th of January due to an ankle injury, and at this point, it's not quite clear what role he'll be playing for the Warriors once he returns from injury. But first things first: head coach Steve Kerr hopes that Kuminga will pick up some of the traits that set Butler apart — his high basketball IQ as well as his ability to make excellent decisions on both ends of the court on the fly.

“I think Jimmy’s the perfect guy for JK to emulate. What makes Jimmy special is that he doesn’t try to be special. He plays fundamental basketball. The constant fundamental play, he never turns it over, just makes the simple play over and over again. I want JK to learn some of that,” Kerr said, per Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group.

There is no questioning Kuminga's talent and athleticism; he can score the rock and create offense when the game bogs down for the Warriors. But with Curry and Butler now leading the team, Kerr is hoping that Kuminga takes the next step when it comes to his feel for the game.

“He’s so explosive. I think it’s always hardest for the guys who are the most talented to make decisions because they’ve got too many options at their disposal. So I’m hoping that he can learn from Jimmy,” Kerr added.

Jonathan Kuminga to come off the bench for the Warriors once he returns?

The Warriors have found a winning formula as of late with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler at the five and four, respectively. Steve Kerr has then given more trust to Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski and they have justified this increased belief.

At this point, there's no sense for Kerr to mess with what's working. Jonathan Kuminga could then commandeer plenty of the offense when he returns from his injury when Butler or Curry have to take a breather. Kuminga has been coming off the bench regularly for the Dubs this season anyway, so expect that to continue in due time.