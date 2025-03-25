Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has many reasons to look forward to Tuesday’s matchup against the Miami Heat. Kerr revealed the Jimmy Butler reason why Stephen Curry might play and how excited he is to see Andrew Wiggins, the former Warriors forward and member of the 2022 championship team.

Wiggins was traded to the Heat as part of the five-team blockbuster deal that landed the Warriors Butler in return. Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, Kerr addressed seeing Wiggins, per 95.7 The Game’s X, formerly Twitter.

“We can’t wait to see him [Wiggins] tomorrow, and hopefully, he doesn’t give us 42 [points], but I root for that guy, and I will for the rest of his career… Everybody loves Wiggs,” Kerr said. “Just an incredible human being, and we miss him around here.”

Andrew Wiggins was a catalyst for the Warriors defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Since the move, Wiggins has adapted to his new environment with the Heat. While averaging 23.7 points on 56.1% shooting, including 42.9% from deep, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game this month, Wiggins netted a season-high 42 points in a 122-105 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

The Jimmy Butler reason Stephen Curry may return for Warriors

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed how Jimmy Butler’s return to Miami contributes to All-Star Stephen Curry’s potential return. Curry suffered a pelvic injury against the Raptors in a 117-114 win.

Kerr says Curry could return against the Heat, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances,” Kerr said. “He’s an amazing teammate, and he wants to get back as soon as possible mainly so we can win games and climb the latter in the playoff race. But no doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy, too. And it’s one of the things I love about Steph. He’s always there for his guys.”

Reflecting on when Kevin Durant made his return to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in his first year with the Warriors, Kerr understands how emotional the return will be for Butler.

“That was maybe the most emotional return game I’ve been a part of,” Kerr said. “It kind of got ugly, really. So, it was important for our guys to go to bat for Kevin, and they all did. And it was nice to get that behind us when it happened.”

The Warriors will face the Heat on Tuesday.