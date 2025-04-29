The Golden State Warriors decided to take a major risk when they pulled off a trade for Jimmy Butler at the deadline. Butler had burnt his bridges with the Miami Heat organization, his team of five and a half seasons, and he wasn't quite performing at the level everyone was accustomed to seeing out of him. But the Warriors' acquisition of Butler is paying off big time, as they are on the cusp of making it to the second round of the playoffs after taking a 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets courtesy of a 109-106 win in Game 4 on Monday night.

Butler has embraced playing the role of “Robin” to Stephen Curry's “Batman”, and in Game 4, he returned from a pelvic injury just in time to drop a team-high 27 points in an ever-crucial Warriors victory. The 35-year-old forward grabbed a crucial defensive rebound after an incredible defensive stop from Draymond Green, and he made five crucial free throws during crunch time to keep the Rockets at bay.

With the championship picture being wide-open, who's to say that this Warriors team can't go out there and win it all? Butler definitely feels as though he and the Dubs can go far now that he's having fun again — which is some shade towards the Heat organization that's still reeling from the embarrassing sweep they experienced at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’d die for these guys, for real. It’s so much fun. I got my joy back, as some would say,” Butler told TNT's Allie LaForce during his postgame interview.

"I got my joy back, as some would say" 😆 Jimmy had jokes as he caught up with @ALaForce after the @warriors win in Game 4 🙌

This was in reference to Butler's remarks back in January following a Heat game against the Indiana Pacers. He said that he probably couldn't get his on-court joy back with the Heat. But now, he has gotten not just his wish of a trade to the Warriors and a new contract, but also the return of his joy while playing the game that he loves.

Warriors take commanding 3-1 series lead over Rockets

The Warriors' Game 3 win was crucial because it bought Jimmy Butler time to recover from his pelvic injury without it costing them in the series. Butler didn't even show any signs of injury, as he looked as spry as ever, if the last defensive rebound he hauled in was any indication.

Closing the series out on the road will be difficult, however, but Butler, along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, have already gone through it all in the playoffs anyway, so the moment shouldn't be too bright for these Warriors.