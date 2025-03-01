Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors are on a roll since the All-Star break. However, one former player has his doubts on the team's chances.

Rudy Gay appeared as a special guest on Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast on Friday. He acknowledges the Warriors are playing well with the tandem of Curry and Butler but doesn't see a playoff run similar to what Butler had with the Miami Heat.

“I don’t see that whole playoff Jimmy s*** happening no more man, I’m just being honest… That team is predicated off of how well [Steph Curry] is shooting the ball.”

Why Stephen Curry, Warriors must succeed after Butler trade

Quite a critical message for Rudy Gay to send to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors. Even while they are on a solid win streak, it does bring the question on whether the aging core has what it takes to make a deep postseason run.

Nonetheless, the Warriors made the decision to complete the trade for Butler. They believe in his ability to change the game on both sides of the ball, which will have a huge impact on how they play for the remainder of the regular season. Time is running out for the Curry era, so they must strike while the iron's still hot.

Golden State currently has a 32-27 record, holding the seventh spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers and five games behind the Houston Rockets.

Rolling with five straight wins, the Warriors prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.