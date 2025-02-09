Jimmy Butler made his debut for the Golden State Warriors against the Chicago Bulls, and they were able to get the win, 132-11. Butler had a good performance, finishing the game with 25 points, two rebounds, and four assists. Fans may have noticed something different on Butler's jersey as he had “Butler III” representing his father. It had been a year since he passed, and he shared a small tribute for him on social media after the game.

“One year. since I lost my pops. love you and miss you so much! [emoji] HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a HELLA GOOD FRIEND/MOTHER/WIFE, (you know who you are)… and a damn DUB for DUB NATION [emojis]! life is so good right now,” Butler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

So far, the Butler pairing with Stephen Curry looks like it will work, and after the game, they both spoke about playing with each other for the first time.

“I took 16 3s and he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun,” Curry said after the game via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Opposites attract in life. I don’t think I could be a better complement to him and vice versa,” Butler said. “They’re not leaving him ever. Maybe two people…I get the easy job. I’m playing 1-on-1 or in space.”

With their play styles, they should be able to get each other some easy shots, which could make the fit on the team with Butler simple. The Warriors are going to have to get hot if they want to rise up in the standings, and hopefully, the addition of Butler will help with that.

The Warriors had been searching for a third star to pair alongside Curry and Draymond Green, and now that they have it, it'll be interesting to see what they do with it.