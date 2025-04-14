Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler gave an injury update after a scary collision he suffered in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The postseason is set, and the Warriors will have to navigate the Play-In again to get into the main bracket. While Sunday's defeat was a potential missed opportunity, this franchise is in much better shape than it was a few months ago. And a lot of that change in form is due to the trade deadline addition of the six-time All-Star.

Butler, however, made a lot of fans nervous after he was seen limping due to a late-game collision with Kawhi Leonard. Fortunately, the 35-year-old downplayed any notion that he wouldn't be available for Tuesday's clash against the Memphis Grizzlies. ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk posted Butler's response on his health status on Twitter.

“I’ll be alright. Go home and play some dominoes and drink some coffee that’ll make it feel better.”

The Warriors will have to navigate a gauntlet to make it out of the West

Golden State finished the regular season 48-34 and 23-7 with Butler in the lineup, which is further proof that this move to add the forward has completely changed this franchise's fortunes. There's a reason Draymond Green guaranteed during All-Star weekend that the Warriors would win the championship. This group is built to contend and has two of the greatest playoff performers of this generation on its roster.

Should the Warriors win their home clash with the Grizzlies, they will face the upstart Houston Rockets. The West Conference's No. 2 seed is one of the most physical teams in the league and built to give any opponent a real headache in the playoffs. Houston, however, is inexperienced and is due for occasionally scoring droughts. From there on out, there's a chance Golden State could face the No. 3 seeded Los Angeles Lakers and then the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Like the Warriors, the Lakers are built to thrive in the postseason and have championship aspirations. The Thunder, while also young like the Rockets, have been historically great this season and have this year's MVP on their roster. Overall, it's a brutal road through the West. But that's what Golden State expects, especially in this era. This franchise ultimately needs Butler to be the “Playoff Jimmy” everyone knows and loves to shock the world. It all begins on Tuesday night, but this could be the beginning of a special postseason journey for Golden State.