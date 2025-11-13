The Golden State Warriors trooped to Frost Bank Center on Wednesday and took care of business after beating the San Antonio Spurs, 125-120.

The Warriors bounced back from their embarrassing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and survived the triple-double of Victor Wembanyama, who had 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Stephen Curry reminded everyone that he's still one of the league's elite, exploding for a season-high 46 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field, including five three-pointers. He added five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 7-6, and Curry couldn't help but reference the popular “6-7” meme as he made his way back to the locker room.

“7-6 is better than 6-7,” said the two-time MVP before laughing at his joke.

"7-6 [record] better than 6-7 [record]." Steph Curry really went there after the Warriors win 😆 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/cvMBfvYlPi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 13, 2025

If you're not aware yet of the “6-7” craze, then you must still be saying “very demure, very mindful.”

The 37-year-old Curry, who probably stays abreast of every meme because of his kids, had plenty of help in their victory. Jimmy Butler had 28 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and three steals, while Moses Moody chipped in 19 points built on five three-pointers.

They snapped the Spurs' three-game winning streak.

The Warriors are still groping for consistency, but with Curry still doing his thing, they will always have a chance. The sweet-shooting guard has helped build a winning culture in Golden State, with team owner Joe Lacob even expressing his confidence that they can still be successful when Curry retires.

The Warriors will aim for back-to-back wins against the Spurs when they meet again on Friday.