May 10, 2025 at 9:42 PM ET

Jonathan Kuminga entered the Chase Center Saturday with 24 total blocks in tow. Number 25 ignited the fans and the Golden State Warriors for this NBA playoffs battle.

The long 6-foot-7 power forward denied the Minnesota TImberwolves' Jaden McDaniels of a layup. Kuminga timed his jump just right — extending out his right hand for the swat. He finished with drawing the and-1 afterward.

Jonathan Kuminga with the block on one end plus the and-1 on the other 🔥pic.twitter.com/OUicED4VVJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

He even dropped the point and foul over Timberwolves star big man Rudy Gobert. Kuminga showed how much of a force he can become in that sequence. Especially with Kuminga earning extensive minutes from Steve Kerr. The multiple NBA champion Kerr is playing the 22-year-old more, all due to Stephen Curry remaining out.

Kerr confirmed Kuminga would comprise the Game 3 rotation on May 9. The native of Congo showed Kerr was smart to put him in.

Reactions for Jonathan Kuminga block surface in Warriors/Timberwolves

Fans took to social media to show love for the forward.

“Jonathan Kuminga has emerged in Game 3,” 95.7 FM The Game tweeted out on X.

Another fan called Kuminga's start “absolute cinema” on the social media site.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Tristi Rodriguez is another who became impressed by the fast start.

“Jonathan Kuminga is everywhere on the floor tonight. Wow,” Rodriguez posted on her X account.

Lastly, draft analyst Nathan Grubel raved about the energy Kuminga brought.

“I’m so happy for Jonathan Kuminga. You have to give young players opportunities to grow,” Grubel said on X.

Kuminga didn't just win over the confidence of his head coach before Game 3. Jimmy Butler dropped a confident take on Kuminga ahead of the game.

“He’s a great basketball player. I can play with anybody. He can play with anybody,” Butler said on Friday. “It’s all about playing basketball the right way. That’s all it is… attack to score, attack to pass – just make the right play over and over again, every single time.”

Kuminga showed that attack mode early. He scored 10 points in his first 13 minutes before halftime.