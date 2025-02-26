The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 107-99 on Tuesday night in a highly anticipated matchup against Luka Doncic. Following the game, Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson took a moment to reconnect with Dr. Richard Ferkel, the orthopedic surgeon who repaired his Achilles in November 2020, and presented him with a meaningful gift — a 2022 championship ring from his time with the Golden State Warriors.

In a video shared by The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Thompson expressed his gratitude upon handing over the ring.

“Oh my gosh, this is unbelievable,” Thompson said. “Without you, I would not have been the second-leading scorer on a championship team.”

Expand Tweet

Thompson, who played a pivotal role in Golden State's 2022 NBA title run, made a full recovery from the devastating Achilles injury that sidelined him for over a year. His return to peak form was instrumental in helping the Warriors secure their fourth championship in eight seasons. The gesture highlighted Thompson’s deep appreciation for Dr. Ferkel’s role in his recovery, which also played a crucial part in preserving Stephen Curry’s championship-contending career.

Klay Thompson reflects on Warriors title run and recovery journey

Thompson finished Tuesday’s contest with 22 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal while shooting five-for-ten from beyond the arc. After the game, he spoke to the media about the significance of the moment.

“I don’t take for granted just even playing as many games as I’ve played this year, being in the lineup consistently,” Thompson said. “It was really cool seeing Dr. Ferkel tonight—that man reattached my Achilles, so to see him and how far I’ve come from the operating table to just being out there on a nightly basis, it’s a huge accomplishment for myself. I don’t take every night in the NBA for granted. To me, it’s just an honor, and I’ve enjoyed every second of being a Dallas Maverick. I know there’s so much greatness ahead for us, we just got to stay the course.”

Expand Tweet

The loss marked the first time the Mavericks had fallen to the Lakers since their February 2 trade that landed them Anthony Davis. With the defeat, Dallas dropped to 31-28 on the season, falling to the ninth seed in the Western Conference after back-to-back losses.

The Mavericks will return home on Thursday to face the Charlotte Hornets (14-43). Meanwhile, the Hornets recently made NBA history by recording the worst three-game stretch ever, losing by a combined 131 points, including a 128-92 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Dallas will look to bounce back and regain momentum as they push toward the playoffs.