The Golden State Warriors have been the biggest thorn in the side of LeBron James' career; James, back when he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, faced the Warriors four times in the NBA Finals, winning one out of four in the process. And the one Finals series the Cavs won, they had to come back from a 3-1 deficit, capitalizing on the momentum brought forth by an untimely suspension to Draymond Green and an unfortunate injury to Andrew Bogut.

James' rivalry against the Warriors, however, has turned into a mutual respect after years of battling with each other in the grandest stage of the postseason. In fact, his relationship with Green has turned from one filled with animosity to one of friendship. Just to further prove how great their friendship is these days, the Los Angeles Lakers star sung Green's praises on the most recent episode of the Mind The Game podcast with Steve Nash.

“I think who's mastered [versatility] over the last 10 years is Golden State. And the main reason is because of Draymond Green,” James told Nash. “Still to this day, the versatility that Draymond allows Steve [Kerr] and that franchise to have, it makes them who they are.”

Indeed, the Warriors wouldn't be where they are right now without Green; Green unlocks so much for the Dubs on both ends of the floor, as he quarterbacks their offense by being the team's best passer, while he has mastered every kind of defensive coverage, allowing Golden State to shapeshift their defense based on the opposition.

Green may be listed at just 6'6″, but his low center of gravity allows him to deal with post-up brutes, and his elite basketball IQ allows him to be in the right position at the right time on nearly every moment. There is plenty of reason for James to praise the Warriors forward and the likely winner of the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Draymond Green and the Warriors, a match made in heaven

Draymond Green will be in the Hall of Fame when all is said and done. And it's all thanks to what a perfect match he is for the Warriors organization and what they're trying to do under head coach Steve Kerr and superstar Stephen Curry.

Green knows the ins and outs of playing with Curry, while Kerr, who is asking him to anchor a small-ball defense, cannot find a man better suited for the job than the 35-year-old forward. It's easy to rag on Green and how reliant he is on others to provide impact, but it's clear that he provides plenty of winning impact, turning good teams into great ones.