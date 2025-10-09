Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been named the NBA’s best leader, according to the league’s annual general manager survey. Curry received 43 percent of the vote, outpacing New York’s Jalen Brunson (13 percent) and Denver’s Nikola Jokić (10 percent), reaffirming his influence both on and off the court.

However, the two-time MVP’s recognition underscores what coaches, teammates, and rivals have long known. Curry leads by example, through joy, consistency, and relentless work. The Warriors’ culture of unity and selflessness traces directly back to him. Former teammate Shaun Livingston once said the first thing that stood out about Curry was “his spirit.” Instead of ruling through intimidation, Curry’s leadership is rooted in positivity.

“The first thing I noticed, the first thing that stuck out to me, was his spirit,” Livingston said. “Of galvanizing the players through joy. What I was used to was your best player leading with that kind of iron fist and intensity. (Steph’s) energy was so much lighter.”

That energy has become a hallmark of the Golden State dynasty. Team staffers and players alike describe a leader who invests in personal connections as much as he does in three-pointers. When former Warrior Glenn Robinson III joined the team, Curry handed him a list of local churches to help him feel at home. To Curry, leadership extends beyond the locker room. It’s about caring for people first.

The Warriors will go as far as Stephen Curry can lead them

His authenticity also gives weight to his voice when tough moments arise. During the 2023 playoffs, after a disheartening loss to Sacramento, Curry demanded more from his team. “If you’re getting on this bus, you’re committing to this team,” he told his teammates before scoring 50 points in Game 7 to lead Golden State to victory.

Curry’s teammates describe him as someone who “is followed because people want to, not because they have to,” as former Warriors executive Bob Myers put it.

He celebrates others’ achievements with genuine joy. From urging teammates to help Klay Thompson break his three-point record to cheering for bench players chasing their first points.

Sixteen seasons into his career, Curry’s impact reaches far beyond his shooting. His leadership continues to shape Golden State’s identity and inspire a new generation of players to lead through empathy, humility, and unwavering excellence.