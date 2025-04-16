The Golden State Warriors are not supposed to be here. A late-season stumble, which included a costly home loss to the 34-48 San Antonio Spurs, forced them into an NBA Play-In Tournament face-off with the Memphis Grizzlies. Following the untimely setback and Steve Kerr's controversial decision to bench Jonathan Kuminga, it is easy for morale to dive.

Stephen Curry has been around far too long and enjoyed far too much success to let a bad week affect him, however. He was looking quite comfortable in pregame warmups on Tuesday night and even decided to break out a rarely used weapon in his devastating arsenal.

The greatest shooter of all-time caught a high bounce pass and finished it off with a dunk, via ClutchPoints. Curry is feeling extra froggy for the Warriors' matchup against the Grizzlies. The lively crowd at the Chase Center obviously just wants a win, but it is always ready to witness No. 30 put on an unforgettable show.

Steph Curry getting loose ahead of the Warriors-Grizzlies Play-In game 🔥 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/aQlAXe8yeZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although Curry prefers to do most of his damage behind the 3-point line, he is definitely capable of slamming the ball home if necessary. The 37-year-old ended a six-year dunking drought back in March. Perhaps he is looking to display his entire skill set in a critical NBA Play-In game.

If Golden State conquers Memphis, it advances to the NBA Playoffs to face the young yet dangerous Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry knows what is expected of him as he dukes it out with Ja Morant and company. Given his age, the four-time NBA champion does what he can to preserve his health during a long regular season. Refraining from dunks could fall under that category.

He is in playoff mode now, however. Who knows what the legendary point guard will unleash on the competition? Curry had four points, three rebounds and two assists after one quarter of play. He and the Warriors will try to embody their signature big-game toughness against the tenacious Grizzlies.