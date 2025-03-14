Stephen Curry put himself in the history books once again, becoming the first player to ever reach 4,000 three-pointers. To celebrate, Curry launched his own bourbon drink, according to Nick DePaula.

“Stephen Curry’s Gentleman’s Cut bourbon is launching ‘Player Exclusive: IV Edition' to celebrate his 4,000 made 3s. The limited edition batch of 1,000 bottles is aged exactly 4,000 days,” DePaula wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Curry wrote about the bourbon and reaching 4,000 three-pointers in a statement on the website, as it began distillation in October 2012, featuring 95% rye and 5% malted barley.

“Over the years, I’ve found that the countless hours that go into working on your craft can lead to achieving new records, new heights, and new standards,” Curry said in the statement. “Reaching 4,000 threes is surreal. I never set out chasing numbers—I just wanted to change the game, push the limits, and have fun doing it. This milestone is a testament to the work, the belief, and the amazing teammates who’ve been part of the journey. And this new Rye Whiskey from Gentleman’s Cut is the perfect expression for this celebration.”

Curry has a good reason to celebrate, as he's shown throughout his career that he's the best three-point shooter to ever play the game. It's safe to say that Curry changed the game, not just the NBA, but basketball at all levels.

At the end of the day, Curry should be in the GOAT conversation, and Shaq doubled down on his take from about a week ago.

Right now, Curry is trying to get the Warriors into the playoffs, and with the way they've been playing, there's a good chance that they can stay in the sixth seed until the end of the regular season. The addition of Jimmy Butler has given the Warriors new life, and they could be a hard team to beat when they get to the postseason.