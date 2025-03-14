Amid Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry scoring 4,000 threes, the Warriors captured their sixth consecutive win. Golden State is 13-1 with Jimmy Butler in their lineup. Since his trade from the Miami Heat, it’s changed the complexion of its 2024-25 campaign, as the team is consistently climbing the Western Conference standings. They’re now 38-28 with the sixth-best record.

After Thursday’s 130-104 win against the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors celebrated Curry’s 37th birthday, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“The Jimmy Butler entrance to this organization has changed everything,” Charania said. “The question I kept getting around the league was him and Draymond Green are going to get into fights. That relationship, you talk about two Alphas, how are they going to get along? How are they going to exist? And from everything I hear, they are as tight as every. They’ve bonded so much, and that’s as tight as a relationship, and that’s really what’s going to drive that engine in Golden State.”

Butler’s been a key catalyst to the Warriors’ recent success. Therefore, it wasn’t surprising to see Butler joined by Curry and veteran Draymond Green by the end of the night.

“The entire team was there from what I’m told. The party went pretty late into the night — 2, 3 AM — the last three people there were Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler,” Charania added. “They’re spending time, they’re vibing, they’re talking, getting their comraderie, they’re playing cards to end the night. And I think you’re seeing how that looks right on the floor.”

Stephen Curry on reaching 4,000 threes in Warriors win

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry celebrated his historic career milestone. After Thursday’s win, Curry discussed what making 4,000 career threes meant.

“It was a special moment, obviously to do it at home,” Curry said. “The 2,974 record in New York was great, but to do it in front of the home fans… I felt the energy; it was special.”

Doing it before his home crowd at the Chase Center made it even sweeter.

“It was very symbolic, how tonight went,” Curry said. “I only got nine shot attempts, and it seemed like a very mundane night because of the way that they are guarding us, but then you look up, and we were up 26. As ugly as it got in the second quarter, we were able to withstand that run, and we could correct those mistakes.

“There’s just a confidence that comes with that. … The vibes are good right now,” Curry concluded.

The Warriors will face the Knicks on Saturday.