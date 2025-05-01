Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry remained evasive when asked about his right thumb injury following the team’s 131–116 defeat to the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series on April 30, 2025.

Curry appeared at the postgame press conference with a noticeable wrap on his shooting hand. When questioned directly about the status of his thumb, he offered a short, somewhat humorous response, saying the thumb was “cold” from being iced. He then quickly moved on, refusing to give any details about the extent of the injury or how it affected his play.

The injury was originally sustained during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 11. Since then, Curry has continued to play with the thumb taped, though the discomfort and swelling have been visible. As the playoffs progress, the condition of Curry’s thumb has become a growing concern for Warriors fans and analysts alike.

During Game 5, the situation became even more contentious when Warriors broadcasters accused Rockets guard Dillon Brooks of intentionally going after Curry’s injured thumb. Multiple replays showed Brooks swiping or making contact with Curry’s hand on closeouts and contested shots. While no flagrant fouls were assessed, the commentary sparked debate about whether Brooks was targeting Curry in an unsportsmanlike manner.

Curry had one of his least effective games of the series, finishing with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting. He made just two of his six attempts from beyond the arc and contributed seven assists in 23 minutes. The Warriors fell behind early, trailing by 27 points at halftime. Head coach Steve Kerr pulled the starters midway through the third quarter to avoid risking further injury or fatigue.

Golden State’s bench made a valiant effort to cut the deficit, with Moses Moody leading the charge by scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds. However, the Rockets maintained control and kept their playoff hopes alive.

The series now stands at 3–2 in favor of the Warriors. Game 6 will take place on Friday, May 2, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Warriors hope to close out the series in front of their home crowd and avoid a Game 7.