Throughout the history of the NBA, numerous players have taken on alter egos of some sort, and when they do, it's as if they are able to reach a new tier of greatness. There's Game 6 Klay. Untucked jersey Kyrie. Hoodie Melo. Face mask LeBron. But rising above each of these special occasion greats is February 27th Stephen Curry, who for whatever reason is able to transform into the human embodiment of being ‘On Fire' like in NBA Jam on the penultimate day of the month of February.

On Thursday night, for the third time in his illustrious career, Curry delivered a February 27th performance for the ages, proving that he is simultaneously the NBA's greatest shooter and greatest showman. Curry nailed 12 triples and scored 56 points, leading the Warriors to their sixth win in their last seven games, defeating the Orlando Magic by the final score 121-115. Even though it was his highest scoring performance ever on February 27th, it's possible it's only the bronze medalist of great Steph games on this date.

In 2013, Curry had his official breakout party at the expense of the New York Knicks. In front of a stunned crowd at Madison Square Garden, Curry erupted for 54 points, setting the stage for what would be a career filled with performances like that one. Three years later, while visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder, Curry went ballistic in the 2nd half and nailed an audacious triple shot from Tulsa that prompted longtime NBA commentator Mike Breen to deliver an instantly famous ‘double-bang' play call.

“I need to channel February 27th energy all the time,” Curry said after the win over the Magic on Thursday night, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. If he did, the greatest three-point shooter ever — who is on the verge of becoming the first player in NBA history with 4,000 three-pointers — may already be at 14,000 threes.