Stephen Curry saw himself move up one spot in one of the playoff records during Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Going into the game, Curry created 936 assists throughout his career in the postseason. He ranked 19th on the all-time chart for assists, having himself between Bob Cousy (937) and Kevin Johnson (935).

It didn't take long for Curry to surpass the Boston Celtics legend and Hall of Famer. He dished plenty of assists in the first quarter against the Rockets, claiming the 18th spot in the process.

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It's a notable feat for Stephen Curry to achieve as he continues to make NBA history for the Warriors as one of the best shooters ever.

Curry hasn't missed a step throughout Golden State's first-round series against Houston. After four games, he is averaging 26 points, six assists, 5.3 rebounds, and a steal per game. He is shooting 51.4% from the field, including 41% from beyond the arc, and 94.1% from the free-throw line.

Curry continues to be the heart of the Warriors' offense while tag-teaming with Jimmy Butler III as the top two scorers. They have caused plenty of trouble for the Rockets' defense, which has Golden State boasting a 3-1 series lead.

Houston will do everything possible to keep their season alive by winning Game 5 at home. That includes keeping Curry and Butler in check, forcing other players to contribute on the Warriors' behalf.

Nonetheless, it is easier said than done for the Rockets to keep the likes of Curry and Butler quiet. They won't hesitate to make the right plays on both sides of the ball, making Golden State a constant threat even if one of the two are having an off night.

If the Warriors win Game 5, they will face the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. If they lose, they host Game 6 against the Rockets on May 2.