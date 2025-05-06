As the Golden State Warriors advance to the second round of the 2025 playoffs for the third time in the last four years, all eyes are on Stephen Curry's thumb injury. Ahead of Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Curry admitted that his thumb still hurts him but not enough to sideline him.

Curry hurt his hand in the first round against the Houston Rockets and has been playing with it injured ever since. With his hand visibly swollen and wrapped, the 37-year-old was unsurprisingly asked about his injury and shrugged off the question with an indirect answer.

“It is in a great place now to keep playing,” Curry said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “I don't know what's going to happen down the road.”

When asked if his thumb hurts when it gets hit, Curry said it would be “almost impossible for it not to.”

The injury did not seem to bother Curry in the Warriors' Game 7 win over the Rockets. The former MVP looked like his vintage self in the closeout game, dropping 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 4-for-10 from deep.

Warriors, Timberwolves prepare for Game 1 off upset series wins

As the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds in the Western Conference, respectively, the Timberwolves and Warriors were not expected to meet in the second round. Yet coming off upset wins, they both advanced past the first round for the second straight season.

While the Warriors fought tooth and nail with the Rockets for seven games, the Timberwolves effortlessly dismantled the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. Minnesota has not played since April 30, when Rudy Gobert led the team to a 103-96 series-sealing victory with 27 points, 24 rebounds, and two blocked shots.

Both teams enter the series with scorching momentum, but the injury to Curry and Minnesota's layoff have the Timberwolves favored to advance. After facing the Rockets' gritty defense for two weeks, Curry has another stiff challenge ahead against Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mike Conley, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.