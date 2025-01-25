Former GM Bob Myers watched Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry grow closer with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. After Curry and James led Team USA to gold in the 2024 Olympics, Steph admitted the moment brought them closer as friends. Myers shared an interesting take.

After James led the Cleveland Cavs in four consecutive NBA Finals series against Curry and the Warriors between 2015 and 2019, Myers says the relationship's dynamic changed once LeBron joined the Lakers, per ESPN's NBA Countdown.

“I think there's a great respect. There may have been some dislike early,” Myers said. “There was pettiness early, and there's a little bit of, like, I don't know who he is. He's trying to take what's mine thing. I think that's all gone. I think they now look at each other kind of as mutuals [with] respect. But I think what made Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird a little different was players now hug after the games, and they exchange jerseys. I don't think they liked each other then.”

James led the Lakers to a championship against the Miami Heat in 2020 before Curry and the Warriors captured their fifth NBA title in 2022 against the Boston Celtics. The mutual respect between the two was evident when they led Team USA to gold over the summer, as both returned to their respective teams facing hurdles to stay afloat in the competitive Western Conference.

While the Lakers have found their stride, handing the champion Celtics their worst loss of the regular season while securing fifth place with 24-18 record, the Warriors are trying to find theirs. Golden State's .500 record has many speculating the Warriors will be active ahead of the trade deadline.

Steve Kerr on what made Stephen Curry the ‘happiest guy'

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed rookie Quinten Post impacting Stephen Curry's offense in a recent win against the Chicago Bulls. Post's seven-foot frame set the kinds of screens that created plenty of space for Curry's elite shooting. At the same time, the second-round pick, Post, who's spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the Warriors' G League affiliate, also found his outside touch.

“Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight,” Kerr said, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “With all that room to work with, the game got a lot easier for all of our guys. It was really exciting just watching Quinten. But, it goes beyond the shooting.”

Curry and Post combined for 10-for-22 threes, scoring five threes each, in the Warriors' 131-106 win against the Bulls.