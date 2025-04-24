During the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 win against the Houston Rockets in the opening round series of the NBA Playoffs, Warriors star Stephen Curry dazzled viewers with insane shot-making. It’s nothing new for Curry, who has built a career and won multiple championships as arguably the greatest shooter of all-time. His shot-making ability from was on full display prior to the Warriors’ Game 2 as well.

During pregame warmups ahead of Game 2 for the Warriors, Stephen Curry on the floor draining jumpers from halfcourt with ease. While most halfcourt shots take plenty of power, Curry was sinking them just like regular jump shots.

In Game 1, Curry finished with a game-high 31 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes of play. He shot 12-of-19 (63.1 percent) from the field and 5-of-9 (55.5 percent from the three-point line. Following the game, Jimmy Butler proclaimed that Curry was going to be reason the Warriors win the championship this season.

Coming into the series against the Rockets, the Warriors were the lower seed at No. 7. They defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in the opening round of the play-in to earn their spot in the playoffs. And they effectively stole homecourt from the Rockets with their Game 1 win.

The Warriors are back in the playoffs after not qualifying last season following their play-in loss to the Sacramento Kings.

While Curry has dealt with a few nagging injury issues this season, he’s still among the elite players in the NBA. He appeared in 70 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebound, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 39.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and a league-leading 93.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

This season, Curry averaged around 11 attempts from three-point range, which was a league-high. This was the ninth time in Curry’s 16-year NBA career that he led the NBA in three-point attempts.