Jimmy Butler endured a bit of a tough 2024-25 season, especially during its first half. He engaged in a bit of a tug-o-war with the Miami Heat front office, and in the end, got what he wanted — not just a trade to the Golden State Warriors, a team with a legitimate superstar in Stephen Curry, but also getting a huge contract extension, something the Heat did not want to give him.

Butler ended up transforming the Warriors into a legitimate contending team, only for Golden State to fall apart in the second round of the playoffs after Curry suffered a hamstring strain that proved to be too much for him to overcome in such a short period of time. Nevertheless, it looks as though Butler is having no problems putting the sting of this past season in the rearview mirror, as he posted a life update on his Instagram account showing just how well he's been living his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler)

Butler could be seen traveling the world just to hang out with his Paris Saint-Germain buddies. As one would recall, it was PSG that climbed the mountaintop of European football this past season, finally managing to break through in the UEFA Champions League by defeating Inter quite easily, 5-0, in the Final of the competition.

Perhaps Butler is simply drawing inspiration from PSG's triumph in European football's grandest stage so he could help bring yet another championship to the Warriors for the upcoming season. Nonetheless, Butler has always been someone who has a comprehensive life outside of basketball, and this just further shows how he's going to have quite a life once he hangs up the sneakers.

Article Continues Below

Jimmy Butler and the Warriors look for one last hurrah in 2026

Father Time may be getting a huge run for its money from the likes of Butler and Curry, but it remains undefeated, and it's only a matter of time before those two call it quits. But they're still two of the best players in the association, which gives the Warriors a shot at winning it all next season — provided, of course, that they round out the roster with the players they need to get over the hump.

The biggest roster conundrum the Warriors are going to have to deal with in the coming weeks is the restricted free agency of Jonathan Kuminga, who appears to be on the outs with Golden State.