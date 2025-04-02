The Golden State Warriors picked up their third straight victory Tuesday night with a 134-125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, led by a historic performance from Stephen Curry. The 37-year-old guard exploded for 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and one block, shooting 16-for-31 from the field and 12-for-20 from three-point range. He finished with a team-high plus-minus of +17.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr praised Curry’s performance following the win, marveling at the veteran's continued dominance late in his career.

“I mean the guy is 37 years old. It’s incredible… 52 points with people draped all over him all game long,” Kerr said. “The conditioning, the skill, the audacity, the belief – it’s just incredible to watch Steph at work. I can’t believe he’s still doing this at this age but he’s put the work in and he’s still got it.”

Stephen Curry’s resurgence boosts Warriors to fifth seed amid strong late-season push

Curry’s standout performance helped the Warriors improve to 44-32 on the season, lifting them into the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Golden State now holds a half-game lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves and clinched the season series against Memphis.

On the season, Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc. His production has seen a notable uptick since the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler III at the trade deadline.

Since February 8, Curry has averaged 27.8 points, 5.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 47.4% from the field and 41.8% from three. Over that stretch, Golden State has posted a 19-5 record, the third-best mark in the NBA.

Curry’s resurgence and the addition of Butler have sparked momentum for a Warriors team that struggled with consistency earlier in the season. Golden State now finds itself in a favorable position entering the final stretch of the regular season.

The Warriors face a critical back-to-back this week as they aim to improve their playoff positioning. Golden State will host the Los Angeles Lakers (46-29) on Thursday night before facing the Denver Nuggets (47-29) on Friday.

With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, Golden State is focused on solidifying its standing in a tightly contested Western Conference. The combination of Curry’s elite play and the team’s improved depth has reestablished the Warriors as a legitimate postseason threat.