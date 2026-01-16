The Golden State Warriors have been playing markedly better basketball as of late, having won four of their past five games including a 126-113 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. And better days may be coming soon for the Warriors, as they are primed to acquire a boost to their lineup by using Jonathan Kuminga's contract as a trade chip.

Kuminga's days with the Warriors are numbered, and they might even be countable with a single hand. The 22-year-old forward and his camp have already requested a trade, and it's not hard to see why considering how he's literally not playing a single minute for the team and hasn't for nearly the past month.

But for Stephen Curry and the Dubs, the Kuminga situation hasn't been a distraction whatsoever as they know that this is simply a roadblock that the team will have to address within the next few weeks before the trade deadline at 3:00 PM E.T. on the fifth of February.

“It’s not a distraction at all. It’s a very unique situation. Our job is to keep playing, keep winning. It’ll resolve itself one way or the other,” Curry said, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steph Curry on the persistent Jonathan Kuminga trade chatter: “It’s not a distraction at all. It’s a very unique situation. Our job is to keep playing, keep winning. It’ll resolve itself one way or the other.” pic.twitter.com/dQXD0EQqLb — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2026

Can the Warriors acquire a game-changer in Jonathan Kuminga trade?

It's not quite clear which direction the Warriors will be taking for their inevitable Kuminga trade. Trey Murphy is out of the question, with the New Orleans Pelicans setting an asking price that's impossible for nearly every team to match. Michael Porter Jr. was reportedly never a serious target for the Dubs. Maybe the Warriors will trade Kuminga for a center to address this longtime position of need.

But one thing's for sure: Kuminga has played his final game for the Warriors. Can he become a star for his future team or is he doomed to a life of putting up empty stats for a losing outfit?