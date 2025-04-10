The Golden State Warriors thought they could cruise to a victory over the Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox-less San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but disaster struck instead. Despite leading by 12 points going into the fourth quarter, the Warriors collapsed and suffered a heartbreaking 114-111 defeat thanks to a 3-pointer from old friend Harrison Barnes at the buzzer.

The loss is crucial in the tight Western Conference playoff race, dropping Golden State to seventh place and making a spot in the play-in tournament more likely. The Warriors aren't destined for the play-in just yet, though, and Stephen Curry remained defiant after the horrific loss, trying to move forward by looking ahead at the final two games of the season.

“A good team takes care of business the next two and goes from there. We have to prove we’re a good team.”

The Dubs were certainly not a good team on Wednesday night. While Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 58 points, they got little help from their teammates, with youngsters Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody really struggling in the starting lineup. Golden State was a disaster without Curry on the floor, getting outscored by 16 points in 11 minutes as San Antonio's bench produced 48 points.

Even despite this, it seemed like the Warriors were going to pull the game out late when they went back up by six midway through the fourth quarter. But poor defense, plus some hideous turnovers by their stars (Curry and Draymond Green were both guilty), gave the Spurs a chance. Ultimately, Barnes took advantage and delivered the dagger, reminiscent of what San Antonio did to the Denver Nuggets at the end of last season.

Warriors' remaining schedule

Golden State's final two games will be on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers and at home against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers have nothing to play for at this point besides lottery position, but the Clippers are currently also battling it out in the West mess and aren't settled yet.

The Dubs will be watching Thursday night's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies very intently. The Grizzlies hold the No. 6 seed at 47-32, while the Timberwolves are 46-33. Golden State holds the tiebreaker over both teams.