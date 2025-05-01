Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on a roll. Curry achieved a milestone for the most playoff assists during Game 5 of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

He is now 18th on the all-time list after surpassing Bob Cousy.

Now, he provided Rockets guard Tari Eason with a moment he will never forget. Curry's inner Allen Iverson came out as he humiliated Eason with an epic crossover and three-pointer that forced Eason to slip, per NBA on TNT.

STEPH MADE HIM TOUCH EARTH 😳 pic.twitter.com/4H42gshN3d — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The shot could easily evoke memories of a young Iverson crossing over Michael Jordan in 1996. Except Jordan, of course, knew how to keep his balance.

“Curry put Eason on roller skates!” said WNBA legend and TNT analyst Candace Parker. Yet, the Rockets won 131-116 and survived elimination after being down 3-1 in the series.

A series that has been defined by bad blood on both sides. Warriors forward Draymond Green was rendered with a flagrant one-foul for kicking Eason in the head during Game 4 on Monday.

Warriors fans are also claiming that the Rockets are trying to injure Curry. In this series, Curry is averaging 26 points per game, 6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game.

From the fan's lens, the Rockets are taking a page from the Jordan Rules written by the Bad Boy Pistons. Nevertheless, Curry has left behind an indelible image that will stay in Eason's psyche forever.

After the loss, the Warriors are headed back home to seal the deal.

The Warriors can close it out at home

The Warriors still have the upper hand. They will travel back to Oakland for Game 6 on Friday, and they have the obvious home-court advantage.

In addition to Curry, the Warriors have Jimmy Butler to pick up the slack. Butler scored 27 points, dished out six assists, and grabbed five rebounds in Game 4 after suffering a pelvic contusion in Game 2.

Combined with a disciplined but aggressive Green, these two should enable the Warriors to win and advance to play either the Nuggets or Clippers.