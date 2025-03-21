After going down and hitting the floor hard on a scary fall, Stephen Curry left in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

While driving to the rim, Curry jumped into the air and threw a pass to Jonathan Kuminga in the opposite corner. However, while airborne, Curry was met by Jonathan Mogbo, which caused Curry's feet to go out from under him and seemingly land directly on his tailbone. Curry immediately lifted his lower back off of the floor and grabbed at it, laying on the court until play was stopped at the other end of the court. Curry eventually got back to his feet and limped his way to the locker room while grabbing his backside.

Although Curry did not return — the Warriors were trailing 88-83 with about three-and-a-half minutes left in the third quarter when he suffered what is being called a pelvic/tailbone injury — Curry apparently wanted to come back to help his team.

“He was trying to come back,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “He thought he might be able to come back. We just decided not to risk anything. So hopefully it's not bad.”

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is getting an MRI right now. He also added that Steph wanted to return to the game, but they ultimately decided against it.

Curry had 17 points before exiting the game, his first since missing Tuesday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks, which Kerr said Curry sat out because of “mental and emotional fatigue.”

At age 37, Curry is among the NBA's oldest players, but he remains one of the most effective. Despite some more frequent rough shooting nights this season, the former two-time league MVP is averaging 24 points and 6 assists per game.

While the Warriors seemed to be fading before the trade deadline, the acquisition of Jimmy Butler has reinvigorated Golden State, which has now won 16 of its last 19 games and crept up to sixth place in the Western Conference in the process.

The Warriors visit the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow as the first leg of a six-game road trip. It is unknown whether Curry will be joining the team in Atlanta or if he will miss time.