The Golden State Warriors took their time to make moves during the NBA offseason. However, Golden State agreed to a contract with Jonathan Kuminga, kicking off a flurry of moves. One of the biggest was the addition of Al Horford to the roster. He joins one of the older rosters in the NBA, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a handful of new weapons at his disposal.

Horford was a key piece of the Boston Celtics team that won a championship in 2024. The veteran center is in the later stages of his career, but he is still an effective player on the floor. Now, he has a chance to play alongside Stephen Curry, one of the NBA's scariest superstars. Horford spoke to ESPN's Anthony Slater about what having Curry on his team does for him offensively.

“For me, it's just continuing to play off of his energy,” Horford said about Curry. “He does such a good job terrifying everyone in the league every time he moves. That’s something I’m going to really take advantage of.”

Horford's arrival to Golden State gives Curry something he has not had since playing with DeMarcus Cousins. The center can space the floor, opening up driving lanes for the Warriors superstar to exploit as a part of Kerr's offensive schemes. For a team that relied on Kevon Looney and Quinten Post last season, Horford is a breath of fresh air.

The Warriors' season ended in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Curry went down with a hamstring injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves and never returned, dooming Golden State. Now that he is healthy and has new teammates around him, the Warriors are optimistic about their chances.

If Horford can continue to mesh well with Curry and his new teammates, the sky's the limit for Golden State.