Only Draymond Green could take Stephen Curry's infamous “Night Night” celebration and make it his own.

After blowing by Karl-Anthony Towns to seal the Golden State Warriors' seventh win in a row, Green took the opportunity to hit the New York Knicks with his iteration of the Curry-patented “Night Night,” celebration.

While Curry's already given Green his approval, Warriors forward Moses Moody revealed what the Dubs' locker room calls Green's version of the “Night Night” to Kerith Burke after the Warriors' 97-94 win over the Knicks.

“What we say in the locker room — Draymond do the ‘Nightmare,'” Moody laughed. “You know it's cool that's something that obviously started with Steph, passed it on, move it around, and the whole team sending them home.”

And the “Nightmare” nickname has Green's thumbs up. On his Instagram story, Green reposted Moody's interview with Burke, with the caption “Spooky” followed by several laughing face emojis.

Draymond approves of Moody's name for his night night celly 😂 [via @Money23Green's IG]

The “Nightmare” celebration capped a night with nine points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block for Green.

Warriors' Moses Moody leaping forward

Moody's “Nightmare” nickname for Green isn't the only thing he approves of. The 22-year old forward has taken a leap since the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler. Since the trade-deadline, Moody is averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game on 40.8% three-point shooting. And in the last four games, Moody's averaging 16.8 points per game on 50% shooting from the floor and beyond the arc.

Green returned the favor to Moody in his postgame press conference after the Knicks win. Green said the former 2021 14th overall pick has “earned” his spot in the Warriors' stacked rotation with his maturity.

“I heard [Moody] say one of the most mature things: ‘I could have developed in college, I chose to develop in the NBA. So this is my path.' You can't get that from a lot of young guys these days,” Green lauded. “He's gotten his opportunity, and it's not going anywhere; he's here to stay and he earned it. When you earn it, it feels a lot better when you go through something to get something.”

The Warriors are 18-1 with Moody as a starter, the highest winning percentage for any starter in the NBA this season. In the same interview with Burke, Moody shared how much fun he is having when asked if he ever envisioned this kind of success for himself.

“Yeah, yeah this is the trajectory that you always imagine,” Moody said. “Being on the floor in crunch time, that's the way I've always played so being able to do so at the highest level is fun.”

With Moody inked to a three-year, $39 million extension, the rising forward is peaking at the right time for the Warriors.