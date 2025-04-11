ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently analyzed hypothetical trade packages from all 29 NBA teams that could have been offered to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic, prior to the real-world deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 2. Among the more intriguing proposals was one from the Houston Rockets, who, according to Marks, had the pieces to construct a compelling offer.

Breaking down ESPN’s proposed Rockets-Mavericks Luka Doncic trade

Houston Rockets trade grade: A+

In the proposal, Marks detailed a package in which the Rockets would send Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., an unprotected 2025 first-round pick (via the Phoenix Suns), and another unprotected Suns pick in 2027 to the Mavericks in exchange for Doncic.

For Houston, landing Doncic would have been a seismic move. While Brooks and Smith Jr. have provided value on both ends of the floor, and Sheppard is an intriguing young guard, none possess the game-breaking ability that Doncic brings. Pairing Doncic with rising star Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet would have instantly vaulted the Rockets into championship contention — solving the looming question of who their true offensive leader will be when the playoffs begin.

The Rockets have already made a significant leap forward this season, currently sitting at 52-28 and having clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. It marks their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season, when James Harden was still leading the franchise.

Doncic, still only 26, is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with the Lakers since the deadline deal. His résumé is already among the league’s best: five All-Star appearances, five All-NBA First Team selections, a Rookie of the Year award, a scoring title, and a historic playoff resume. He led the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and to the NBA Finals in 2024, where Dallas fell in five games to the Boston Celtics. He currently ranks second in NBA playoff history in points per game, trailing only Michael Jordan.

Perhaps most important for Houston is the fact that Doncic is under contract through at least the 2025-26 season, with a player option worth $48.9 million in 2026-27. Despite parting with two premium picks, the Rockets would still have five first-rounders available to pursue additional roster upgrades—a luxury few contenders possess.

Dallas Mavericks trade grade: B

From Dallas’ perspective, this package would have been one of the more balanced, long-term options. In contrast to their actual trade with the Lakers — where they received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick — the Rockets’ proposal would have delivered immediate contributors and high-value future draft capital with the potential to reshape the team’s future.

The inclusion of Phoenix’s unprotected 2025 and 2027 picks is particularly notable. The Suns, despite their star-studded lineup featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, have faltered this season, currently holding an 11th-place record in the West. With growing speculation about potential offseason changes — including rumors of Durant's departure — those picks could eventually convey as lottery selections. Such draft assets could form the foundation for a rebuild or be flipped in future deals for another star.

In addition to the picks, Jabari Smith Jr. would bring size, youth, and two-way potential to Dallas. The 21-year-old is averaging 12.2 points and 7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 35.4% from three across 57 contests. A former No. 3 overall pick, Smith would have the opportunity to expand his role in Dallas, particularly amid injuries to key contributors.

Dillon Brooks would offer the Mavericks a proven perimeter defender and secondary scorer. He is averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting a career-best 39.7% from deep. Brooks is under contract through 2026-27, which could make him a flexible trade piece if Dallas decided to pivot again in future seasons.

Reed Sheppard, the 20-year-old rookie, has largely flown under the radar but recently delivered a 20-point performance and shined in limited G League action. In three games with Rio Grande Valley, Sheppard averaged 30.7 points, 8.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 steals while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc on 12.3 attempts per game. His potential upside could have added another developmental building block for Dallas.

Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis injuries cast doubt on Mavs' bold direction

While Dallas ultimately opted for a “win-now” strategy in acquiring Davis, this Rockets package may have yielded more long-term value—especially as questions remain about Kyrie Irving’s ACL injury and Davis' durability. The two have played together only once since the trade, and it remains uncertain if they'll share the court again this season.

Had the Mavericks gone the Houston route, they might have sacrificed short-term success for a more sustainable rebuild. But with the postseason looming, the gamble on Davis could still pay off — if he stays healthy. The Mavericks are currently 38-42, holding the 10th seed in the Western Conference, and have officially clinched a Play-In Tournament berth.