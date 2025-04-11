The Houston Rockets may be shorthanded Friday night as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena to conclude their three-game road trip.

Ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff, the Rockets have listed star center Alperen Sengun as questionable due to personal reasons and veteran guard Fred VanVleet as questionable with right ankle soreness. Both players last appeared in Sunday’s 106-96 win over the Golden State Warriors to open the road swing.

Sengun led the way in that contest with a double-double, posting 19 points, 14 rebounds, and a steal. VanVleet, meanwhile, struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with three points, three assists, three steals, one rebound, and one block while shooting 1-for-8 from the field and 1-for-5 from three-point range.

Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet questionable for Lakers matchup

The Rockets (52-28) have already clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, marking their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season during the James Harden era. While the team’s postseason position is secured, their matchup against the Lakers (49-31) still carries implications. A win for Los Angeles would secure the third seed in the West with one game remaining.

The two teams last met on March 31 in Los Angeles, where the Lakers pulled away late for a 104-98 win.

In addition to Sengun and VanVleet, the Rockets have listed forward Jabari Smith Jr. as questionable with left groin soreness. Smith Jr. also played in Sunday’s win over the Warriors, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, and one assist while shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

Forward Jae’Sean Tate remains out with right ankle soreness. Tate last appeared in Wednesday’s 134-117 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, contributing seven points, four rebounds, and one assist in 17 minutes.

Sengun, 22, is in the midst of a breakout fourth NBA season. He is averaging 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.6% from the field across 75 games. His performance this season earned him his first All-Star selection.

VanVleet, 31, is in his ninth NBA season and first with Houston. He is averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 37.8% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range in 59 appearances.

Houston will wrap up its regular season Sunday afternoon at home when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-32) at Toyota Center.