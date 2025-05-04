The Houston Rockets come with players new to a Game 7 setting in the NBA Playoffs. Alperen Sengun will soon witness the pulsating dynamics of this critical game Sunday evening. The 22-year-old joins a young roster in facing elimination or advancing.

The first time NBA All-Star and playoff center face the daunting task of putting away the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors still have four-time NBA champions Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and legendary head coach Steve Kerr for this contest. They bring experience for these moments in tow.

Sengun, however, sounds unfazed and non-intimidated. He believes the multiple NBA champs haven't truly beaten the Rockets in this opening round series.

“I don’t think they’ve beaten us, this series. We beat ourselves, missing free throws and easy shots,” Sengun told reporters. “When we’re locked in, we’re locked in.”

The star big then dropped one more bold statement. And right before both teams take the Toyota Center floor.

“We have all the talent in the world. There’s no reason for us to lose this game,” Sengun said.

Rockets watching Alperen Sengun become playoffs star 

Houston is witnessing a blossoming big man. Sengun reached Nikola Jokic territory on April 30. He matched the highest number of assists (eight) in one half since the Nuggets star pulled a similar feat. And that performance avoided elimination for Houston — routing Golden State 131-116.

The 6-foot-11 option leads the Rockets with averaging 20.8 points per game in this series. He dropped 21 in the May 2 win at the Chase Center in San Francisco — helping lead into the 115-107 road win and forcing the seventh game.

The Turkish star has risen as a double-double machine too on the floor. He's hit double figures in points and rebounds in four of the six contests against the Warriors before the Sunday meeting. He snatched 14 off the glass in Game 6.

Golden State brings a wealth of playoff experience on its side. Sengun, though, is confident his team is better and ready to topple the Warriors.