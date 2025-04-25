The Houston Rockets tied the series 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors after winning Game 2 with a 109-94 victory. Houston's fans have been loud throughout the first two contests as well and it sounds like Dillon Brooks is loving the flack they're giving Draymond Green so far.

Rockets fans have been chanting “F*** you Draymond” in both Game 1 and 2. When asked about the NSFW chant, Brooks was all about it, per Will Kunkel of Fox Houston.

“I liked it. It was good.”

Green is one of those players who constantly plays mental games with opponents and challenges the referees. He's done that throughout his entire career with the Warriors, and it's been on full display in the first-round playoff matchup against the Rockets so far. In Game 2, the 34-year-old forward finished with eight points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Brooks is a similar player who tends to be rather vocal on the court. Many players around the league have complained or called out the Rockets forward over recent years due to his antics. He ended the second game of the playoff series with 16 points, three rebounds, and one assist through 25 minutes of play.

These two have had a history well before Brooks joined the Rockets ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Warriors took on Brooks when he was on the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs as well, and we saw similar antics between the two veteran NBA players.

Game 3 between the Rockets and Warriors will be in Golden State. The contest tips off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST. The “F*** you Draymond” chants likely won't be as loud, or present at all as Golden State has loved Green throughout his entire career.

It's a pivotal game for this series as the winner will take a 2-1 lead. The No. 2 seed Rockets hope to prove the doubters wrong, as many talking heads believe they're simply too young to make a serious run in the playoffs.