The Houston Rockets saw their three-game winning streak end at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime, 128-122, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday.

The Rockets fell short despite a big game from Kevin Durant, who tallied 36 points, including five three-pointers, seven rebounds, and three assists. He, however, also had eight turnovers.

The duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers. Embiid had a triple-double of 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Maxey finished with 36 points, 10 assists, and three steals.

The Rockets appeared to be breaking away in the second quarter, but the Sixers fought back to take the lead at halftime, 68-61. Houston assistant coach Royal Ivey said Embiid took too many free throws.

“Embiid shoots nine free throws in that half. The foul baiting is crazy right now,” said Ivey in an interview.

“We just gotta be more disciplined, (not) showing our hands, as he's trying to swipe through.”

Article Continues Below

"[Joel] Embiid shoots 9 free throws that half. The foul baiting is crazy right now. … He just wants to play offense right now. Make him guard." Rockets assistant coach Royal Ivey on the Sixers star heading into halftime 😳pic.twitter.com/2njob5Kac7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2026

Ivey, who played for the 76ers from 2008 to 2010 and 2012 to 2013, added that they had to make Embiid work harder on the other end to take control of the game.

“Just keep on driving on him. Make him play defense on the other side. He just wants to play offense right now. Make him guard,” said Ivey.

Their plan did not work, as Embiid continued to dominate the Rockets in the second half, although he only took three free throws after the break.

The Rockets also benefited from the officiating after the referees missed an obvious goaltending call on Kevin Durant on Maxey's layup, which should have won the game for the Sixers in regulation.