They may have gone through a very scenic route, but the Golden State Warriors finally punched their ticket into the 2025 NBA playoffs with a 121-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night. What awaits Stephen Curry and the Warriors, however, is a tough matchup against the two-seeded Houston Rockets — a team that can overwhelm the opposition with athleticism and physicality, making up for their occasional lack of shooting efficiency.

In the aftermath of the Warriors' play-in tournament triumph, the Rockets' official account on X announced that their matchup against the Dubs is now official. This then sparked a bit of a buzz among Rockets fans, as they are raring to see their beloved team avenge their playoff defeats to the Warriors in the past.

“The curse… we have to break it…” X user @DevSportsTalk wrote.

“Time to get this monkey off our back. Let's go!!” @MartyMerky added.

“please please please please please do not lose this series i’ve watched us get dog walked by the warriors since i was 14 years old man,” @cjohn1616 furthered.

A playoff series against Curry and the Warriors will bring back memories of all the years where it was the Dubs that sent the Rockets packing in the playoffs. From 2015 to 2019, the Warriors and the Rockets faced each other in the playoffs four times, with Golden State winning every series and causing much heartbreak for Houston fans who couldn't seem to overcome the league's biggest powerhouse at the time.

Times, however, are changing; the Rockets have an up-and-coming young core who will play like they have nothing to lose against a Warriors side that will feel pressure to make things work considering how old their superstar core is. They definitely have all the tools at their disposal to finally exorcise their playoff demons, kicking off a new era of contention in Houston in style.

Rockets vs. Warriors will be must-see TV

From a glance, it looks as though the upcoming series between the Rockets and Warriors can go in any direction. But if Houston locks in defensively, the Warriors will have few answers for their physicality. In the two teams' most recent matchup, Amen Thompson hounded Stephen Curry and forced him into just three points on 1-10 shooting on the night — a dreadful outing.

The Rockets can also play bully-ball; they led the league in rebounding percentage this year, and they can take advantage of the Dubs' tendency to go small, with Alperen Sengun taking it upon himself to dominate the interior. This is a series that could go in any direction, making it must-see television for every NBA fan.