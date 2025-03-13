On Wednesday night, a skirmish broke out between Steven Adams and Mason Plumlee during the second quarter of the Houston Rockets' 111-104 win over the Phoenix Suns. Adams and Plumlee both got tangled up while battling on the boards, and things got heated — with Plumlee shoving Adams to the point where both men wrestled each other straight to the ground.

When Adams and Plumlee were being separated, there was a huge grin on the Rockets center's face, as if to suggest that what went on between the two was child's play. And head coach Ime Udoka believes that if Adams really wanted to inflict pain, he could have gone further than he did.

“It wasn't much. Steven could do a lot more if he was really trying to wrestle,” Udoka said with a smile on his face during his postgame presser, via ClutchFans on X (formerly Twitter).

Ime Udoka was asked what he thought of the wrestling match: "It wasn't much. Steven could do a lot more if he was really trying to wrestle."

Both big men were ejected from the game after their altercation, although this did not mean much in the grand scheme of things as the Rockets held on for a seven-point win in a game that they were leading for most of its duration.

Opposing teams are learning that messing with the Rockets from a physicality standpoint is not a recipe for success. They are perhaps the fiercest team in the association, and it's probably best for opponents if they steer clear of any act that can ignite the fire underneath them.

Steven Adams embodies the Rockets' identity

The Rockets have prided themselves all season long on beating up on opponents on the offensive glass; they boast the league's best rebounding percentage, and they make up for some of their rough shooting nights by bringing their A-game, effort-wise, on a nightly basis.

Nobody embodies this relentlessness and effort better than Steven Adams; Adams has long been one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, and he always seems to have a positive impact on whatever team he's on, both as a stand-up guy in the locker room as well as someone who prides himself on doing the dirty work for his team. And the Rockets have certainly been getting the best out of Adams recently, even though his night was cut short on Wednesday.