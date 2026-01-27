y, The Houston Rockets are reportedly looking for a veteran point guard at the 2026 NBA trade deadline. Eleven-year veteran Spencer Dinwiddie believes he can be the solution to the team's potential issue.

The 32-year-old Dinwiddie has not played in the NBA during the 2025-2026 season, but he still believes he can contribute to a contending team. Dinwiddie believes he would be the most help to the Rockets, who lack a true point guard in their rotation with Fred VanVleet out for the year.

“I'd love to go to the Rockets,” Dinwiddie said on the ‘Buckets Don't Stop' podcast. “One of my best NBA friends, Dorian Finney-Smith, is on the Rockets. I think the VanVleet injury really hurt them. I think they have all the makings of having that championship-type team. They have young talent in [Jabari] Smith and [Amen] Thompson. They got a great post-up threat and creator in [Alperen] Sengun and an all-time, all-world scorer in KD.

“I think a guard that can go in there, catch-and-shoot off of Sengun and KD [and] set the table would definitely help. Obviously, they have ample defense and three-and-D. I think all the makings are there. I would absolutely love to play there. We'll see what happens with the trade deadline.”

Dinwiddie is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with FC Bayern Munich in early January, just three months after signing a one-year contract. He signed with the German team after getting released by the Charlotte Hornets in October 2025.

Rockets' point guard situation

The Rockets have denied their interest in trading for a point guard, but it remains the biggest hole on their roster. Houston does not have a true point guard in its rotation, currently deploying Amen Thompson as its primary ball-handler.

While Thompson is not a true point guard, he has settled into that role better than many expected. The third-year former lottery pick is averaging a career-high 18.2 points, 7.7 rebound and 5.4 assists per game at the midway point of the 2025-2026 season. He is coming off a career-high 14-assist game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.