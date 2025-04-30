As the Houston Rockets attempt to avoid elimination in their first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, one surprising name has emerged as the organization’s top offensive prospect: rookie guard Reed Sheppard.

According to a report by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Rockets’ front office views Sheppard — not first-time All-Star center Alperen Sengun — as the most gifted offensive player on the roster. Despite being the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sheppard has struggled to find consistent minutes in head coach Ime Udoka’s deep rotation during his first year.

“Rockets decision-makers consider guard Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick who hasn't cracked a deep rotation on a consistent basis as a rookie, as perhaps the most gifted offensive talent on the roster,” MacMahon wrote.

Sheppard, 20, has appeared in 52 games this season, averaging 12.6 minutes, 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. His shooting splits have remained modest at the NBA level — 35.1% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc.

However, his G League performances with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers tell a different story. In three games, Sheppard averaged 30.7 points, 8.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and one block per game while shooting 45.6% overall and 40.5% from three on high volume.

Sengun, meanwhile, has been the Rockets’ most consistent presence throughout the postseason. The 22-year-old is averaging 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on 45.6% shooting from the field and 40% from three against Golden State.

Despite Sengun’s production, the organization’s internal belief in Sheppard’s ceiling could shape future decisions. With Houston down 3-1 in the series heading into Game 5 on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, the team faces an uphill battle to extend its postseason run.

Whether Sheppard earns a larger role next season remains to be seen, but his offensive potential continues to draw high praise behind the scenes.