Iman Shumpert enjoyed a ten-year career in the NBA that saw him win a championship alongside LeBron James in 2016. Since Shumpert, one of the Cleveland Cavaliers' best players, shifted into his second career as an NBA analyst. Shumpert works primarily with ESPN, providing insight and appearing alongside Cassidy Hubbarth on “Hoop Streams”.

However, the former NBA champion got exposed by fans before Game 4 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Shumpert was on camera for a live shot from the Target Center in Minnesota, but one fan captured his full outfit on camera, putting it on social media.

Iman Shumpert, I’m never watching your live shots the same way ever again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Hp2B0ejCSr — Wilder Adams (@whatsontapnba) May 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Shumpert has made headlines during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. While covering the second-round series between the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the former NBA player called out Tyrese Haliburton. According to him, the Pacers' star guard either showed up as Haliburton or “Halle Berry” in big games.

Article Continues Below

Shumpert has not come up with anything new for the Thunder or Timberwolves' stars. However, his outfit choice got fans talking. While some fans can relate to his outfit, Shumpert finds himself in the spotlight, for better or worse.

While he is no longer on a team, Shumpert's analysis on the playoffs provides a unique insight. The former NBA champion, Hubbarth, and the rest of the ESPN entourage covering the series enjoyed the first close game of the series on Monday night. The Thunder escaped with a 128-126 win on the road.

Shumpert might come up with a new nickname for Anthony Edwards before the series is over. After a 30-point outing in Game 3, the 23-year-old struggling in Game 4, scoring just 16 points in the loss. It was his second game scoring under 20 points in the series, losing both games.

Shumpert's pre-game outfit has fans talking, but the pressure is on Edwards ahead of Game 5. Minnesota needs a premier performance from their All-Star to stave off elimination on the road.