With the Indiana Pacers preparing for Game 6 of the NBA Finals, which is a win-or-go-home contest for the team against the Oklahoma City Thunder, there's no doubt some viral moments were had before tip-off. One of them was from impressive Pacers young star Bennedict Mathurin, who expressed his fashion sensibilities on his birthday.

It would not be any sweeter of a birthday present than to keep the team alive on your home floor in Game 6 and force a Game 7 in Oklahoma City. Mathurin was dressed to impress as he wore a Canadian Tuxedo, which features a mostly denim look with a jacket and jeans in the material.

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin has impressed

As the team and Mathurin are hoping to make Pacers fans happy on Thursday night by extending the title series, he has had a relatively up-and-down time against the Thunder. The series highlight would be on Game 3, where he scored 27 points, but his main goal has been to bring a championship to Indiana.

“The state of Indiana is about basketball, you know, and that's the first time that I really, I really felt it. And as much as this is a dream right now, I'm not trying to live in my dream,” Mathurin said last Thursday. “I'm trying to like, live in the present, and make sure the dream ends well, which means winning the next game and winning a championship. So, the fans can help me, that's the best I can get.”

At any rate, Game 6 is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night, with fans hoping to see a determined Pacers team against Oklahoma City.