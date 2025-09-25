The Indiana Pacers have reversed course on their plan to sign veteran guard Monte Morris, citing a calf injury that surfaced during the final stages of negotiations just days before training camp.

On Tuesday, reports indicated that Morris had agreed to a one-year deal with Indiana to bolster the team’s backcourt depth. By Thursday, however, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan confirmed that the deal would not move forward. Tony East of Forbes first reported the development on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Pacers won’t be signing Monte Morris, GM Chad Buchanan says. He’s actually hurt with a calf injury. They’re still looking for guard depth,” East wrote.

Morris, 30, entered the league as the 51st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He became a steady contributor under head coach Michael Malone, known for his efficient shooting and ability to complement a variety of backcourt partners. Despite his reliability, Morris was traded alongside Will Barton to the Washington Wizards in 2022 in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

Pacers back out on Monte Morris deal days before training camp opens

Article Continues Below

From there, Morris’ career took several turns. He was later traded to the Detroit Pistons and then to the Minnesota Timberwolves before signing with the Phoenix Suns as a free agent in 2024. With Phoenix, he averaged 5.2 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36% from three-point range across 45 appearances. He logged 12.7 minutes per game primarily in a reserve role.

His most productive season came in 2021-22 with Denver, when he averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game. That year, he played 75 contests, averaging nearly 30 minutes per game while posting 48.4% shooting from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

Indiana had pursued Morris as part of its strategy to add stability to the guard rotation. The team’s backcourt remains a priority after star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Haliburton’s recovery timetable is expected to stretch well into the upcoming season, leaving the Pacers with a pressing need for additional ball-handling depth.

With training camp opening next Monday, the Pacers are expected to explore alternative signings. The setback underscores the urgency Indiana faces as it prepares for the 2025-26 season.