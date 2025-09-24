After losing All-Star Tyrese Haliburton for the season with a torn Achilles, the Pacers have bolstered their backcourt depth by signing veteran combo guard Monte Morris to a one-year contract.

Taking to social media to announce the deal, ESPN's Shams Charania explained how the deal came together, highlighting Indiana's need for additional bodies at the guard position heading into the 2025-26 NFL season.

Article Continues Below

“Free agent guard Monte Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers, Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports tell ESPN,” Charania wrote. “Entering his ninth NBA season, Morris provides backcourt depth to the Pacers.”

This is a developing story.