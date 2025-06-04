The Indiana Pacers are due to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Indiana flew into OKC on Tuesday, though, and experienced a scary situation in the air due to a tornado warning near the airport. Luckily, the team plane was able to land safely.

Initial reports about the Pacers' team plane struggling to land in Oklahoma City due to the tornado warning came around 6:17 p.m. EST. After circling the airport for some time, the plane was forced to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to refuel, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

“The Indiana Pacers team plane has landed in Tulsa, a team official told SI,” Mannix reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The Pacers' plane circled the OKC area before landing in Tulsa to refuel. A tornado warning is in effect in Oklahoma City.”

At 8:01 p.m. EST, it was reported that the Pacers finally landed safely in Oklahoma City. The team experienced nearly two hours of waiting to land due to a tornado in the area.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton smiles
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton gets hilarious request from Jarace WalkerJedd Pagaduan ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson celebrates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton before NBA FinalsZachary Howell ·
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle calls a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault in the background
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault reveals deep respect for Rick Carlisle before NBA FinalsJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) holds the trophy after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
New York radio guy tries to take credit for Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s riseJackson Stone ·
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, NBA Finals
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton dominate social media as NBA Playoff viewership increasesTomer Azarly ·
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) raises the trophy after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers rumors: Myles Turner close to contract extension amid NBA Finals runZachary Weinberger ·

Oklahoma City is centered right in the middle of what's known as “Tornado Alley” in the USA. It's an area that typically sees tornadoes annually from April through June. Early June is considered the peak time of year for tornado season. “Tornado Alley” consists of several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

With the Pacers safely in Oklahoma City, the team will prepare for Game 1 against the Thunder. Indiana enters the Finals after eliminating the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana's appearance in the championship round is the franchise's first since the 1999-00 season.

Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam have become quite the duo for Indiana. The two Pacers stars led the way throughout the playoffs so far and need to remain at the top of their games to beat out the red-hot Thunder.