The Indiana Pacers watched Tyrese Haliburton fade into a far different version of himself. He looked nothing like the star who delivered a triple-double in Game 4. Head coach Rick Carlisle watched his top scorer struggle as the New York Knicks walloped the Pacers 111-94 Thursday to force Game 6.

“Hali” drew praise entering Madison Square Garden. Former Pacers star Paul George called him the new face of the NBA. Haliburton even earned Stephen Curry comparisons.

But he struggled immensely with the Knicks' backs against the wall. Haliburton got blasted for taking too many shots. Then not going for the kill shot in attempting to end the Knicks' season.

The flaws were enough for Carlisle to reveal his next move involving the Pacers star, which he shared via Tony East of Forbes.

“As a team, we have to be aggressive and we have to have a level of balance,” Carlisle began. “I'll look at it. There's things I'm going to have to do to help him.”

Pacers, Rick Carlisle watched infamous Tyrese Haliburton moment

The rising 25-year-old has delivered epic moments in his second straight Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Haliburton forced overtime and hit the Knicks with the famed Reggie Miller choke sign in Game 1. He dropped 32 points while dishing 15 assists and grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 4.

But one Knicks defender handed him a rather infamous moment Thursday night. Right in front of Carlisle and the Pacers too.

Mitchell Robinson delivered one violent block of Haliburton. The center followed Haliburton inside the paint. Robinson swatted Haliburton's circus layup attempt — which forced a thunderous reaction inside the Madison Square Garden.

Mitchell Robinson with the REJECTION on Tyrese Haliburton 😤pic.twitter.com/fZnOPbpLfb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Hali” and the Pacers never led against the Knicks. New York forced him into a rough shooting night. He settled for just eight points in 32 total minutes. And that came on 2-of-7 field goal attempts. He created six assists while hauling down just two rebounds.

Haliburton gets a new chance to rewrite his growing Pacers legend. This time in front of his home crowd. But Gainbridge Fieldhouse now will feature a newly motivated Knicks team that added an extra game.