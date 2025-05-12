Tyrese Haliburton knew Game 4 had to be different. Indiana's flat performance in Game 3 left a sour taste, and head coach Rick Carlisle made sure the entire team felt it. You either step up or step aside.

For Haliburton, that message hit home. The young guard understood that his role on the team meant taking on more responsibility. If Indiana were going to bounce back, it would start with him. There was no room for excuses.

Haliburton did not shy away from the criticism. He reflected on Carlisle’s leadership and the high expectations set for him. “We have a game like last game, such a letdown,” he said post-game. “He sets the tone and helps us to respond. Coach does a great job of challenging guys. Me, I get the brunt of it at first and it trickles down. He just wants the best for this team and this organization.”

When Game 4 tipped off, it was clear Haliburton had taken Carlisle's challenge to heart. After struggling with just four points in Game 3, he returned with a vengeance. The 6'5 guard posted 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists, setting the tone for the Pacers’ 129-109 dismantling of the Cavaliers.

The win pushed Indiana's series lead to 3-1. More than just numbers, Haliburton’s energy sparked the team to play with urgency and grit. His aggressive playmaking opened up opportunities for his teammates, and the entire squad fed off his intensity.

It was not just him who stepped up, though. Pascal Siakam led the scoring with 21 points, showcasing his versatility on both ends of the court. Myles Turner and Obi Toppin contributed 20 points each, bringing firepower and hustle.

Indiana’s ball movement was flawless, setting franchise and NBA playoff records for points led in a half. Their defense smothered Cleveland’s attempts to rally, leaving the Cavaliers scrambling for answers.

Rick Carlisle's influence was undeniable. His demand for accountability, particularly from Haliburton, lit a fire under the entire roster. The strategy to challenge his key players after the Game 3 stumble paid off. And with momentum firmly on their side, the Pacers are now just one win away from advancing to the next round. Game 5 in Cleveland presents an opportunity to close the series in enemy territory.

Haliburton’s growth under Carlisle’s tough love is evident. Embracing the pressure and responding with poise, his performance in Game 4 showed he is ready for bigger moments, loud enough for the rest of the league to hear. With Haliburton leading the charge and Carlisle setting the standard, this Indiana squad is thriving under pressure and is emerging as a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.